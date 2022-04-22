StockNews.com Lowers CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTS. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CTS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CTS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CTS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CTS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 172,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

