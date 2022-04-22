StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.42. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 952.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

