StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.