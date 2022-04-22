StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AIRI opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

