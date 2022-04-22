StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $219.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

