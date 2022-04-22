StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $139.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

