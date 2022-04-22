StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE SFE opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
