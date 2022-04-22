StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE SFE opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 965,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 316,209 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 45,644 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

