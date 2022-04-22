StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.71.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.