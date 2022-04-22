StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.