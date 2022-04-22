StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

