StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.98%.
About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
