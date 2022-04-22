StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.75. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NantHealth by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.