StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

