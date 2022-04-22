StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of MBCN opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

