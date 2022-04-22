StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.