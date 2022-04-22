StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedNat will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

