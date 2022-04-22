StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:EVBN opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

