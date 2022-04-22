StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $30.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.48.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BSQUARE by 5,353.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 93,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

