StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $30.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.48.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.
BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BSQUARE (BSQR)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.