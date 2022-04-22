StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AC opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $879.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $481,760. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

