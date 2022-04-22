StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.61. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth $81,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

