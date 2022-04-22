StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

