Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $90.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.45.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $86.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

