Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STXS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of STXS opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.58. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

