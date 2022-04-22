Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

SCS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 401.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,933.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $9,103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 169,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

