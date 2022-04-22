Stealth Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Stealth has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $58,947.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002850 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002360 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

