State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.29.

STT stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

