Standard Protocol Trading Down 12.7% This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $452,257.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.20 or 0.07414733 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,654.55 or 0.99798876 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.