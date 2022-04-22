SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSPPF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SSP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group to a hold rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.67.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

