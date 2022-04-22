SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) were up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.68. Approximately 7,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 431,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 76,341 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

