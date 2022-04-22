Spore (SPORE) Price Reaches $0.0000

Spore (SPORE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Spore has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Spore has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $2,976.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00104238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Spore

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.