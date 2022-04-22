Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Acquires £197,500 in Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) insider Jane Kingston purchased 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £125 ($162.63) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($256,960.71).

SPX stock opened at £127.20 ($165.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12 month low of £107.85 ($140.32) and a 12 month high of £172.25 ($224.11). The firm has a market cap of £9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £140.41.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 97.50 ($1.27) dividend. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a £135.90 ($176.81) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($136.61) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($170.70) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £122.02 ($158.76).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.