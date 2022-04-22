Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Lifted to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.18.

TSE TOY opened at C$45.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.87. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$37.88 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9200001 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

