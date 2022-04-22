Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) PT Lowered to $37.00 at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 176,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,663. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.