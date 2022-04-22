Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Shares Down 3.6%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 80,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 31,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

About Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Featured Articles

