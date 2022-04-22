SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 138,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

