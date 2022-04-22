SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,057 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $26,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

SPDW traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $33.32. 11,894,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

