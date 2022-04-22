S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.54 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

