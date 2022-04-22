Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $826.74

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 826.74 ($10.76) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.81). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.87), with a volume of 10,670 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £63.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 666.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 824.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

