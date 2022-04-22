Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$5.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

