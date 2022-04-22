Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of SON traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. 10,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,653. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -78.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after buying an additional 284,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

