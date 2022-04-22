Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonder from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonder presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 8.25.

NASDAQ:SOND opened at 4.36 on Tuesday. Sonder has a 52-week low of 4.05 and a 52-week high of 10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.12.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The business had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 58.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonder will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

