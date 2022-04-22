Sonar Achieves Market Cap of $4.82 Million (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Sonar has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $51,347.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.53 or 0.07400834 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.75 or 1.00230527 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035168 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

