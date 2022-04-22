Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

About Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

