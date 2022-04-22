Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE SLS opened at C$13.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$17.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.51.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.