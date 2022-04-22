Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.90. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.70 million, a PE ratio of -280.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -1,050.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

