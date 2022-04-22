Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $87.27 million and $188.57 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00104308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,375,374,133 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

