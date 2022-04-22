Smart MFG 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $67,229.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart MFG has a market cap of $8.56 million and $67,229.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smart MFG

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 331,228,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

