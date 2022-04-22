SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SUNS opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 47.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, general refinancing and private middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans and equity securities including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments.

