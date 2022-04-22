Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.77. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$6.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sleep Number from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,938. The stock has a market cap of $976.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

