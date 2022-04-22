Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$6.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

SNBR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,938. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

