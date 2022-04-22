Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

