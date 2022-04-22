Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sleep Number from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Sleep Number stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $979.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

